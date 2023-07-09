Professional surfer Mikala Jones, known for his exceptional talent and contributions to the sport, has tragically passed away at the age of 44. The surfing world mourns the loss of a beloved athlete who made a significant impact during his career.

Pro surfer Mikala Jones dies after severing femoral artery in his groin

Jones, a prominent figure in the world of surfing for nearly two decades, has died as a result of a horrific accident. According to reports, Jones suffered severe blood loss after severing his femoral artery in his groin while staying at the Awera Resort in the Mentawais. This tragic incident has left the surfing community in shock and mourning the loss of a remarkable individual. Jones is survived by his young family and siblings, Malia and Daniel Jones, who are also former professional surfers.

Bottom Line – Mourning the Loss of a Surfing Icon

The surfing world is in mourning following the tragic death of Mikala Jones. His incredible skill, passion, and dedication to the sport earned him a place among the surfing elite. The legacy he leaves behind will continue to inspire and influence surfers for generations to come. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Jones' family and loved ones during this difficult time.