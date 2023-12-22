RECAP: Detroit Pistons Reach a New Low In Losing 119-111 to Shorthanded Utah Jazz

The Detroit Pistons still found a way to lose to against the Utah Jazz who sat numerous key players.

Why It Matters For the Detroit Pistons

After a path seemed to be paved for the Detroit Pistons to earn a win, they still found a way to come up short against the Utah Jazz 119-111. The Jazz were without numerous key players like Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Keyonte George, Talen-Horton Tucker, Josh Christopher, and others. The minimized Jazz roster still managed to deliver the Pistons their 25th straight loss.

This was set up on paper as one of the most promising opportunities for the Pistons to crack their losing streak. As Detroit went cold offensively and defensively to close the game, fans lit up Little Caesars Arena with disgusted cheers to “sell the team” as the fourth quarter closed out.

The Pistons went cold again in the fourth quarter shooting 7-21 from the field and 1-10 from 3-point range. Utah also tightened up on defense creating 21 turnovers to capitalize on.

Detroit surrendered a revenge game to former Piston Kelly Olynyk by allowing him 27 points while shooting 10-16 from the field and 3-6 from 3. Six different Jazz players scored in double figures to help maintain balance in their offensive attack.

Cade Cunningham led all scorers with 28 points along with 10 assists. He walked off the floor visibly frustrated with the losing result as the streak is creating some frustrating body language throughout the roster.

IM SO SORRY CADE CUNNINGHAM.



pic.twitter.com/FGNoFQUnyU — nick (@nsitto2) December 22, 2023

Jaden Ivey scored 24 points in 35 minutes as a starter for the Pistons. Marvin Bagley III put up 22 points on 10-12 shooting. No other Piston scored in double figures in the losing effort against the Jazz.

Detroit Pistons Vs. Utah Jazz Highlights

Detroit Pistons vs. Utah Jazz By the Numbers

Turnovers: Pistons – 21 Jazz – 13

Largest Lead: Pistons – 8 Jazz – 13

Points In the Paint: Pistons – 54 Jazz – 64

Steals: Pistons – 6 Jazz – 15

Cade Cunningham: 28 points, 10-22 FGs, 10 assists

Jaden Ivey: 24 points, 9-16 FGs, 7 assists

Marvin Bagley III: 22 points, 10-12 FGs, 5 rebounds

What They're Saying

What's Next For the Detroit Pistons?

The Pistons are scheduled to take on the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Saturday at 7:30 P.M.