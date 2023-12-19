Detroit Sports Nation Logo

RECAP: Motor City Cruise Come Up Short In Competitive Duel Against Santa Cruz Warriors 116-112

The Motor City Cruise have been eliminated in the first round of the Winter Showcase Cup Tournament against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

The Motor City Cruise have been eliminated in the first round of the Winter Showcase Cup Tournament against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Why It Matters For the Motor City Cruise

The Motor City Cruise opened the Winter Showcase Cup Tournament on the losing end against the Santa Cruz Warriors 116-112. They have been eliminated from the tournament run for the championship. Instead, Motor City will play a consolation game this Thursday against the Mexico City Capitaines.

The Cruise opened up with plenty of momentum on their side with a short lead in the first half over the Warriors. After a closely contested third quarter, the Warriors took over the lead in the fourth quarter and stayed in control for the victory.

Motor City came into the tournament as a sixth seed against the Warriors who were slotted in the third seed. Santa Cruz will advance and play again on Thursday when they take on the winner between Westchester Knicks and the Capitaines.

Santa Cruz out-hustled Motor City on the glass winning the rebound battle 51-35. The Warriors also had their way in the lane scoring 72 of their 116 points in the paint.

Jared Rhoden led the Cruise in scoring with 33 points on 12-20 shooting. Zavier Simpson had another strong performance of his own with 25 points. Nathan Knight has continued to be a spark for the Cruise since being acquired Monday as he scored 20 points.

Motor City Cruise Vs. Santa Cruz Warriors By the Numbers

Motor City Cruise vs Santa Cruz Warriors

Points In the Paint: Cruise – 48 Warriors – 72

Rebounds: Cruise – 35 Warriors – 51

Defensive Rebounds: Cruise – 25 Warriors – 36

Assists: Cruise – 20 Warriors – 17

Jared Rhoden: 33 points, 12-20 FGs, 6-9 3-point FGs

Stanley Umude: 23 points, 9-15 FGs, 5 assists

Nathan Knight: 20 points, 5-8 FGs, 2-3 3-point FGs

What's Next For the Motor City Cruise

The Cruise will take on the Mexico City Capitaines in a consolation matchup for the Winter Showcase Cup Tournament on Thursday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?