RECAP: Motor City Cruise Come Up Short In Competitive Duel Against Santa Cruz Warriors 116-112

The Motor City Cruise have been eliminated in the first round of the Winter Showcase Cup Tournament against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Why It Matters For the Motor City Cruise

The Motor City Cruise opened the Winter Showcase Cup Tournament on the losing end against the Santa Cruz Warriors 116-112. They have been eliminated from the tournament run for the championship. Instead, Motor City will play a consolation game this Thursday against the Mexico City Capitaines.

The Cruise opened up with plenty of momentum on their side with a short lead in the first half over the Warriors. After a closely contested third quarter, the Warriors took over the lead in the fourth quarter and stayed in control for the victory.

Motor City came into the tournament as a sixth seed against the Warriors who were slotted in the third seed. Santa Cruz will advance and play again on Thursday when they take on the winner between Westchester Knicks and the Capitaines.

Santa Cruz out-hustled Motor City on the glass winning the rebound battle 51-35. The Warriors also had their way in the lane scoring 72 of their 116 points in the paint.

Jared Rhoden led the Cruise in scoring with 33 points on 12-20 shooting. Zavier Simpson had another strong performance of his own with 25 points. Nathan Knight has continued to be a spark for the Cruise since being acquired Monday as he scored 20 points.

Motor City Cruise Vs. Santa Cruz Warriors By the Numbers

Points In the Paint: Cruise – 48 Warriors – 72

Rebounds: Cruise – 35 Warriors – 51

Defensive Rebounds: Cruise – 25 Warriors – 36

Assists: Cruise – 20 Warriors – 17

Jared Rhoden: 33 points, 12-20 FGs, 6-9 3-point FGs

Stanley Umude: 23 points, 9-15 FGs, 5 assists

Nathan Knight: 20 points, 5-8 FGs, 2-3 3-point FGs

What's Next For the Motor City Cruise

The Cruise will take on the Mexico City Capitaines in a consolation matchup for the Winter Showcase Cup Tournament on Thursday.