Red Wings F Jakub Vrana scores 4 goals against Dallas Stars

Jakub Vrana is apparently on a quest to out-do the player that he was traded for.

The newly acquired Detroit Red Wings forward tallied four goals against the Dallas Stars tonight, sparking a dominating 7-3 victory for his new teammates:

Talk about irony!

