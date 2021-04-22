Red Wings F Jakub Vrana scores 4 goals against Dallas Stars

Jakub Vrana is apparently on a quest to out-do the player that he was traded for.
The newly acquired Detroit Red Wings forward tallied four goals against the Dallas Stars tonight, sparking a dominating 7-3 victory for his new teammates:
Talk about irony!