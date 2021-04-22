Red Wings F Jakub Vrana scores 4 goals against Dallas Stars

Sharing is caring!

Jakub Vrana is apparently on a quest to out-do the player that he was traded for.

The newly acquired Detroit Red Wings forward tallied four goals against the Dallas Stars tonight, sparking a dominating 7-3 victory for his new teammates:

I mean, hat tricks are nice and all but how many guys score FOUR goals in a game? Jakub Vrána is one! Safe to say he's made a good impression in Detroit! #LGRW pic.twitter.com/HOuovupIdV — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) April 23, 2021

Talk about irony!