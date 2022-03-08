Red Wings F Jakub Vrana scores in season debut [Video]

In a game that’s seen things go from bad to simply miserable for the Detroit Red Wings tonight at Little Caesars Arena against the Arizona Coyotes, at least there is one positive.

Forward Jakub Vrana, who is making his regular season debut tonight after having missed the entire regular season to this point with a shoulder injury, has picked up right where he left last year and lit the lamp, making the score 6-2 (in favor of the visitors).