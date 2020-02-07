26.9 F
Friday, February 7, 2020
Red Wings fall to Blue Jackets 2-0, shutout in three of past four games

By Michael Whitaker

Well, any good feelings from last night’s 4-3 shootout victory for the Detroit Red Wings were very short lived.

They once again returned to their lack of goal scoring tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets, being shut out for the third time in the past four games with a 2-0 setback.

Jackets net minder Elvis Merzlikins earned his fifth shutout in his past eight games, stopping all 16 shots Detroit fired at him. Meanwhile, goaltender Jimmy Howard had himself a strong performance, stopping 43 of 44 shots he faced from Columbus.

Michigan native Zach Werenski broke the scoreless tie midway through the second period; Boone Jenner hit the open net with just over a minute remaining in regulation.

The Red Wings return home to Little Caesars Arena on Sunday for a matchup against the Bruins.

