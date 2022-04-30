Red Wings fans react to Steve Yzerman’s decision regarding Jeff Blashill

In case you have not yet heard, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has decided to part ways with Jeff Blashill.
— Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) April 30, 2022
Following the news breaking, Red Wings fans took to Twitter to react to the decision.
— El suspendo Bloomberg 🇨🇱 🇺🇸🦝☢️ (@elsuspendo) April 30, 2022
Thanks for everything blash best of luck see ya never
— Adriana “AMac” 🐙 (@Adri_Unsung) April 30, 2022
dude im so excited 😭
— sal 🇵🇸 (@sal_nhl) April 30, 2022
Did you really think it wasn’t gonna happen?
— Go Lions (@CDawgGhesquiere) April 30, 2022
Wonder who. Been hearing rumblings of Larionov . It seems like if we could pry Gallant from the Rangers , it would be a perfect scenario.
— john (@passthepoy) April 30, 2022
Can't wait until the same team underperforms and fans realize they had no clue what they were whining about.
Blash was a fine coach that got all the blame for an unremarkable and developing young team. Hopefully he lands a good job somewhere else. Maybe back with Grand Rapids?
— Zambologna (@zambologna) April 30, 2022
— Sutton (Steve Yzerman's Burner) (@CallMe_Stubs) April 30, 2022
— chris (@Fopakjak) April 30, 2022
Wings fans rn pic.twitter.com/R8aRRDU8bm
— TJ (@tjh3212) April 30, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings