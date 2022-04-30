Red Wings fans react to Steve Yzerman’s decision regarding Jeff Blashill

In case you have not yet heard, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has decided to part ways with Jeff Blashill.

Following the news breaking, Red Wings fans took to Twitter to react to the decision.

Thanks for everything blash best of luck see ya never — Adriana “AMac” 🐙 (@Adri_Unsung) April 30, 2022

dude im so excited 😭 — sal 🇵🇸 (@sal_nhl) April 30, 2022

Did you really think it wasn’t gonna happen? — Go Lions (@CDawgGhesquiere) April 30, 2022

Wonder who. Been hearing rumblings of Larionov . It seems like if we could pry Gallant from the Rangers , it would be a perfect scenario. — john (@passthepoy) April 30, 2022