27.9 F
Detroit
Thursday, March 5, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman gives update on Moritz Seider

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman is happy with what he's seen from Moritz Seider so far.

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Pistons NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Pistons HC Dwane Casey calls out 97.1 The Ticket host

On Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons put up a fight but came up short once again as they fell...
Read more
U of M NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Former Michigan Wolverines sharpshooter Duncan Robinson ties NBA record

When Duncan Robinson finished his career at the University of Michigan, not many believed that he had an NBA...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsCharlie Harrison IV - 0

Pistons lose a close game at home to the Oklahoma City Thunder

The Detroit Pistons (20-43) returned home from a four-game road trip, but couldn't get it done tonight against the...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Ever since the Detroit Red Wings drafted German defenseman Moritz Seider with the 6th overall selection in last year’s NHL Draft, fans have been envisioning him as a major piece of the team’s rebuild and as a future fixture patrolling the blue line.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

And he’s shown glimpses that he’s ready for the big time in his first season in North America, suiting up for the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

In 46 games with the Griffins, Seider has two goals and 18 assists, with a minus-5 rating.

- Advertisement -

“We’re really pleased with his development,” Yzerman said. “At the start of the season, I thought he would average 17 minutes, 18 minutes maybe. I looked at the ice time recently, he’s been 25, even 27 minutes a game. An 18-year-old D-man in that league, it’s tough. He’s playing in all situations and he’s touching the puck.

Embed from Getty Images

“We watched him play a lot last year on the men’s team in Germany (Adler Mannheim) and he didn’t get a lot of (power play) time. Here in GR, he’s getting on there and he’s handling the puck and you see his play along the blueline and the offensive part of his game coming and being able to log those big minutes is great experience for him.”

Seider has missed the past four games with an injury after taking a massive hit from an opponent.

– – Quotes via Ansar Khan of MLive Link – –

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceAnsar Khan
ViaMLive
Previous articleReport: Red Wings will have more salary cap space for next season
Next articleMLB legend Roger Clemens to son Kody: “You belong”

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Pistons NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Pistons HC Dwane Casey calls out 97.1 The Ticket host

On Wednesday night, the Detroit Pistons put up a fight but came up short once again as they fell...
Read more
U of M News

Former Michigan Wolverines sharpshooter Duncan Robinson ties NBA record

Don Drysdale - 0
When Duncan Robinson finished his career at the University of Michigan, not many believed that he had an NBA career ahead of him. http://gty.im/936701860 But Robinson...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Pistons lose a close game at home to the Oklahoma City Thunder

Charlie Harrison IV - 0
The Detroit Pistons (20-43) returned home from a four-game road trip, but couldn't get it done tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-24), falling...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

MLB legend Roger Clemens to son Kody: “You belong”

Michael Whitaker - 0
Seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens is hoping the family name lives on, and he has every expectation that it will with his...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman gives update on Moritz Seider

Michael Whitaker - 0
Ever since the Detroit Red Wings drafted German defenseman Moritz Seider with the 6th overall selection in last year's NHL Draft, fans have been...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Report: Red Wings will have more salary cap space for next season

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings and the rest of the National Hockey League got some good news on Wednesday. According to NHL deputy commissioner Bill...
Read more

Red Wings remember the one-year anniversary of Ted Lindsay’s passing

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
It's been one year since the hockey family lost a legend. http://gty.im/451173632 Former Detroit Red Wings legend Ted Lindsay passed away on this date in 2019...
Read more

Latest photo shows demolition of Joe Louis Arena is nearly complete

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Joe Louis Arena served as home of the Detroit Red Wings for nearly 40 years, and during that time provided countless memories of some...
Read more

New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk suffers frightening injury

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Thank God this didn't end up worse! http://gty.im/1210229554 New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk suffered what could have been a beyond serious injury on Tuesday...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.