We are just over a week away from the 2023 NHL Draft, and as it stands, the Detroit Red Wings currently hold the No. 9 and No. 17 overall picks in the 1st Round. On Tuesday, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman held his pre-NHL Draft presser, and he revealed his plans for the team's two 1st Round picks.

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman reveals plan for No. 9 and No. 17 picks

While speaking to the media this morning, Yzerman said he anticipates holding on to both the No. 9 and No. 17 picks in the NHL Draft. He added that it is standard practice at this point to check in on other teams to look into trading up or moving back, but at this point, he plans to pick at No. 9. Yzerman added that he has never had three picks in a row in an NHL Draft, as the Red Wings have in the 2nd Round, and that it gives him options to either move up in the draft or to acquire players.

Bottom Line: Time Will Tell

Considering the Red Wings have five of the top 41 picks in the upcoming NHL Draft, it is going to be extremely interesting to see which direction Yzerman decides to go. Yzerman said on Tuesday that he does not anticipate trading No. 9 or No. 17, but it did sound like he is open to trading in Round 2. Regardless of how things play out, the Red Wings will certainly be adding some good talent to their roster in the upcoming draft.