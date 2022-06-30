According to Detroit Red Wings‘ great Pavel Datsyuk, he will soon be making a major announcement.

Datsyuk, who is about to turn 44, was originally selected in the sixth round of the 1998 NHL Draft. In 14 seasons with the Red Wings, Datsyuk scored 314 goals and dished out 604 assists.

Red Wings great Pavel Datsyuk to announce major decision

The Daily Faceoff reported on Thursday that Pavel Datsyuk is ready to hang up his skates.

During a recent charity farewell game in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, Datsyuk all but made it official that he will soon be retiring from hockey.

From Daily Faceoff:

“Everything is logical, I just haven’t officially announced it yet,” Datsyuk said. “Everything is logical, everyone understands. I will definitely announce, with great pleasure and respect for the fans, for everyone who helped me.”

Here is what Pavel Datsyuk had to say back in 2016 when he left the Red Wings to play in Russia.

“This was not an easy decision but it’s time for us to return home,” he said during a press conference at his hockey camp in Orchard Lake, Mich.

“I made it a tough situation on my team, but I believe in our management,” Datsyuk said. “They are the best in the NHL. They [will] make this happen.”

Thanks for all of the memories, Pavel!

