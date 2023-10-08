Red Wings make decision on Nate Danielson, Elmer Soderblom as they trim roster to 23

As the 2023-24 NHL season approaches, the Detroit Red Wings are making strategic moves to finalize their roster for the challenges that lie ahead. The team's 98th season in franchise history is set to kick off with an away game against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, October 12, at 7:30 p.m. at the Prudential Center.

Red Wings Make Key Assignments

In preparation for the new season, the Detroit Red Wings have made significant roster adjustments. Among these, forwards Jonatan Berggren, Cross Hanas, and Elmer Soderblom, along with defenseman Simon Edvinsson, have been assigned to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, forward Nate Danielson has been assigned to the Western Hockey League's Brandon Wheat Kings.

Injuries have also played a role in shaping the roster, with forwards Matt Luff and Carter Mazur designated as injured non-roster players. These strategic moves have brought the Red Wings' roster to a total of 23 players, consisting of 13 forwards, seven defensemen, and three goaltenders.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line – A Season of Promise

With the finalization of their roster, the Detroit Red Wings are poised for an exciting and promising season. The strategic assignments and injury designations reflect the team's commitment to long-term success. As the Red Wings face new challenges and rivals in the 2023-24 season, fans can anticipate a season filled with anticipation, excitement, and the hope of achieving new milestones.

As the puck drops on October 12, all eyes will be on the Detroit Red Wings as they embark on their 98th season, eager to prove their mettle on the ice and make their fans proud.