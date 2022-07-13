Red Wings reportedly to sign forward David Perron

The Detroit Red Wings have already added some valuable Stanley Cup-winning experience earlier today with the signing of defenseman Olli Maatta, who won back to back Cup championships with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017. And now, it looks as though they’ll be getting a member of the 2019 Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues roster in veteran forward David Perron.

Detroit getting close on a deal with Perron. @frank_seravalli first to report. #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) July 13, 2022

Perron has scored 269 goals with 396 career assists in 973 games spent with the Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins, Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks, and Vegas Golden Knights. He was part of the inaugural Golden Knights squad who scrapped their way to the 2018 Stanley Cup Final. While with the Blues, he enjoyed four seasons of scoring 20+ goals. He also enjoyed a career high 50 assists with Vegas in 2017-18.

Last year, he tallied 27 goals and 30 assists, with another nine goals in 12 postseason games.

David Perron provides more Stanley Cup-winning experience

He’ll provide a much needed additional right-handed shot in Detroit’s top six forward unit.

Perron will also be reunited with former Blues teammate Ville Husso, who was acquired by the Red Wings earlier this month in exchange for a draft selection. Of course, he’ll also be reunited with the likes of Robby Fabbri, Oskar Sundqvist, and Jake Walman, all of whom have been acquired by Yzerman since he returned to Detroit as GM in 2019.

