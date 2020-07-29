Report: 5 Detroit Lions placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

According to reports, the Detroit Lions have placed Kenny Golladay, T.J. Hockenson, Arryn Siposs, Amani Oruwariye, and Jalen Elliott on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Being placed on the list means those players have either tested positive for COVID-19 or been in contact with people who have tested positive.

This news comes not long after it was announced that DT John Atkins made the decision to opt-out.

BONUS CONTENT:

Which quarterback should the Detroit Lions put in quarantine?

If everything goes right, we will have the opportunity to watch a full NFL season in 2020, but that could go south quickly if there is a COVID-19 outbreak throughout the league.

One thing is a fact, there absolutely will be cases of COVID-19 that pop up and chances are that every team will be affected at one point or another during the coming season. Depending on which player, or how many players test positive on a given team could be the difference between making the playoffs or getting a high pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

When evaluating a football roster, the most important position is the quarterback.

Our Detroit Lions proved this point in 2019 when Matthew Stafford suffered a back injury and was forced to miss the final eight games of the season. The Lions record in those eight games? 0-8.

Because of COVID-19, there has been discussion about whether or not teams around the league will decide to keep three QBs on the roster with one of those being quarantined. The reason for this, of course, would be to make sure a healthy quarterback is available if an outbreak occurs and the other two QBs test positive for the coronavirus.

So, my question is, if the Lions decide to go this route (I think they should), which other their quarterbacks should be quarantined during the season as an insurance plan? Matthew Stafford, Chase Daniel, or David Blough?