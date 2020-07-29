41.2 F
Detroit
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
type here...

Report: 5 Detroit Lions placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

According to reports, the Detroit Lions have placed Kenny Golladay, T.J. Hockenson, Arryn Siposs, Amani Oruwariye, and Jalen Elliott on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Being placed on the list means those players have either tested positive for COVID-19 or been in contact with people who have tested positive.

This news comes not long after it was announced that DT John Atkins made the decision to opt-out.

BONUS CONTENT: 

Which quarterback should the Detroit Lions put in quarantine?

If everything goes right, we will have the opportunity to watch a full NFL season in 2020, but that could go south quickly if there is a COVID-19 outbreak throughout the league.

One thing is a fact, there absolutely will be cases of COVID-19 that pop up and chances are that every team will be affected at one point or another during the coming season. Depending on which player, or how many players test positive on a given team could be the difference between making the playoffs or getting a high pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

When evaluating a football roster, the most important position is the quarterback.

Our Detroit Lions proved this point in 2019 when Matthew Stafford suffered a back injury and was forced to miss the final eight games of the season. The Lions record in those eight games? 0-8.

Because of COVID-19, there has been discussion about whether or not teams around the league will decide to keep three QBs on the roster with one of those being quarantined. The reason for this, of course, would be to make sure a healthy quarterback is available if an outbreak occurs and the other two QBs test positive for the coronavirus.

So, my question is, if the Lions decide to go this route (I think they should), which other their quarterbacks should be quarantined during the season as an insurance plan? Matthew Stafford, Chase Daniel, or David Blough?

- Advertisement -
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Latest news

Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions COVID-19 update: P Arryn Siposs

Don Drysdale - 0
Within the past hour, news broke that 5 Detroit Lions had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning those players either had tested positive...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Red Wings News

Chicago Blackhawks to prohibit fans from wearing Native American headdress at future home games

Michael Whitaker - 0
The NHL's Chicago Blackhawks have decided that despite there having been some calls to change their team name, they'll be moving forward with the...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: 5 Detroit Lions placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Don Drysdale - 0
According to reports, the Detroit Lions have placed Kenny Golladay, T.J. Hockenson, Arryn Siposs, Amani Oruwariye, and Jalen Elliott on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Being placed...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions DL John Atkins opts out of 2020 season

Don Drysdale - 0
We all knew it was just a matter of time before the first Detroit Lions player (or players) decided to opt-out of the 2020...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions COVID-19 update: P Arryn Siposs

Don Drysdale - 0
Within the past hour, news broke that 5 Detroit Lions had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning those players either had tested positive...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions DL John Atkins opts out of 2020 season

Don Drysdale - 0
We all knew it was just a matter of time before the first Detroit Lions player (or players) decided to opt-out of the 2020...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions to require players to wear microchips to track who they are around

Don Drysdale - 0
On Wednesday, Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn spoke to the media via a Zoom call and he spent quite a bit of time...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Which quarterback should the Detroit Lions put in quarantine?

Don Drysdale - 0
If everything goes right, we will have the opportunity to watch a full NFL season in 2020, but that could go south quickly if...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.