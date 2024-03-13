Search

W.G. Brady

Report: Detroit Lions are Interested in Arik Armstead

Lions News Reports

The Detroit Lions are Interested in Arik Armstead of the San Francisco 49ers

According to reports, defensive tackle Arik Armstead is expected to be released by the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday. Armstead, who has had a significant impact during his time with the 49ers, is anticipated to attract attention from several teams once he becomes a free agent.

Detroit Lions Among Potential Suitors

One of the teams reportedly interested in acquiring Armstead’s services is the Detroit Lions. According to Aaron Wilson, the Lions are in the mix, along with the Houston Texans and Cincinnati Bengals, as potential destinations for the defensive tackle. The Lions’ interest in Armstead aligns with their ongoing efforts to bolster their defensive line, as evidenced by their recent pursuits in free agency and trades.

Arik Armstead’s NFL Journey

Armstead, 30, was originally selected by the 49ers with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. Over nine seasons with the team, he has played in 116 total games (97 starts), accumulating 33.5 sacks and 302 tackles. Despite a dip in availability over the past two seasons, playing in just 21 of a possible 34 games, Armstead has remained productive. In the 2023 season, he played 12 games and earned a solid grade of 81.9 from Pro Football Focus. However, he missed several games due to lingering foot and knee injuries.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Arik Armstead is expected to be released by the San Francisco 49ers and is anticipated to attract interest from several teams, including the Detroit Lions.
  2. Armstead has a solid track record in the NFL, with 33.5 sacks and 302 tackles over nine seasons, despite playing in just 21 of a possible 34 games in the past two seasons due to injuries.
  3. The Detroit Lions‘ interest in Armstead is part of their ongoing efforts to bolster their defensive line, and his addition could significantly enhance their defense.

The Bottom Line: A Potential Boost for the Lions

The Detroit Lions’ interest in Arik Armstead signifies their commitment to strengthening their defensive line. Armstead’s experience and proven track record in the NFL could provide a significant boost to the Lions’ defense, especially if he can stay healthy. As the Lions continue to build their roster for the upcoming season, adding a player of Armstead’s caliber could be a key move in their pursuit of success.

