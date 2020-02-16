32 F
Detroit
Sunday, February 16, 2020
type here...
College Sports

Report: Michigan Wolverines set to hire Albany DC Keith Dudzinski

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

College SportsMichael Whitaker - 0

Arizona State University president already taking shots at Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh

The Michigan Wolverines and Arizona State Sun Devils are in talks to play one another in a home-and-home series...
Read more
College SportsMichael Whitaker - 0

Report: Michigan Wolverines set to hire Albany DC Keith Dudzinski

At the same time that the Michigan State Spartans have been unable to add to their coaching staff, their...
Read more
College SportsMichael Whitaker - 0

Cincinatti DC Marcus Freeman rejects “significant attempt” by Michigan State to hire him

The Michigan State Spartans were able to get their brand new head football coach in Mel Tucker following the...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

At the same time that the Michigan State Spartans have been unable to add to their coaching staff, their in-state rivals from Ann Arbor seem to be doing just that.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Michigan Wolverines are set to hire Albany defensive coordinator Keith Dudzinski.

- Advertisement -

Dudzinski has previous experience working with UM defensive coordinator Don Brown, with the pair making stops in Brown University, UMass, Northeastern, and Maryland. Dudzinski served as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach each time.

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleCincinatti DC Marcus Freeman rejects “significant attempt” by Michigan State to hire him
Next articleArizona State University president already taking shots at Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

College SportsMichael Whitaker - 0

Arizona State University president already taking shots at Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh

The Michigan Wolverines and Arizona State Sun Devils are in talks to play one another in a home-and-home series...
Read more
College Sports

Report: Michigan Wolverines set to hire Albany DC Keith Dudzinski

Michael Whitaker - 0
At the same time that the Michigan State Spartans have been unable to add to their coaching staff, their in-state rivals from Ann Arbor...
Read more
College Sports

Cincinatti DC Marcus Freeman rejects “significant attempt” by Michigan State to hire him

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Michigan State Spartans were able to get their brand new head football coach in Mel Tucker following the abrupt retirement of Mark Dantonio....
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill gets testy explaining yet another blowout loss

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings head Coach Jeff Blashill has had to do this all season - explain why his team lost by multiple goals, what...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire “excited” for young talent on team

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire is in the final year of a three-year contract, and he was rather frank about what could be his...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Arizona State University president already taking shots at Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
The Michigan Wolverines and Arizona State Sun Devils are in talks to play one another in a home-and-home series at some point in the...
Read more

Cincinatti DC Marcus Freeman rejects “significant attempt” by Michigan State to hire him

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
The Michigan State Spartans were able to get their brand new head football coach in Mel Tucker following the abrupt retirement of Mark Dantonio....
Read more

Michigan State defensive end threatens transfer in now-deleted tweet

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
New Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker is already making his impression on the program, making the choice not to retain several assistant...
Read more

Spartans coach Tom Izzo after “embarrassing” loss: “We deserved to lose”

College Sports Michael Whitaker - 0
Michigan State Spartans (17-9, 9-6) head coach Tom Izzo didn't mince words following his team's 67-60 loss to the Maryland Terrapins at Breslin Center...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.