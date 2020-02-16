Report: Michigan Wolverines set to hire Albany DC Keith Dudzinski

At the same time that the Michigan State Spartans have been unable to add to their coaching staff, their in-state rivals from Ann Arbor seem to be doing just that.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Michigan Wolverines are set to hire Albany defensive coordinator Keith Dudzinski.

Dudzinski has previous experience working with UM defensive coordinator Don Brown, with the pair making stops in Brown University, UMass, Northeastern, and Maryland. Dudzinski served as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach each time.