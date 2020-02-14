19 F
Detroit
Friday, February 14, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Report: Multiple teams reach out to Detroit Lions about availability of Matthew Stafford

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

By now, you have almost certainly read the report from Bernie Smilovitz of WDIV-Detroit saying the Detroit Lions have had trade discussions regarding Matthew Stafford. You also have likely read about Lions GM Bob Quinn vehemently tweeting the report is 100% false.

According to Pro Football Network Insider Ben Allbright, following Smilovitz’s original report, the Lions received calls from multiple teams regarding the availability of Stafford and they were told he is not available.

From Pro Football Network:

However, Pro Football Network Insider Ben Allbright can confirm that the report of the Lions actively shopping Stafford is false. In fact, Allbright reports that multiple teams around the league have called the Lions, and they have all been told that Stafford is not available.

This morning, Smilovitz and WDIV-Detroit doubled down on their initial report, citing Instagram posts by Kelly Stafford as evidence that something is going on.

Nation, can we just get to the 2020 season already?

