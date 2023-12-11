Report: Ndamukong Suh reached out to Detroit Lions

Ndamukong Suh reached out to Detroit Lions

Veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh reportedly reached out to his former team, the Detroit Lions, expressing interest in a return. However, according to insights shared by former Detroit News columnist Terry Foster, the Lions declined his offer. Foster revealed that Suh had approached several other teams as well.

The Report

Here is what Terry Foster said about Ndamukong Suh reaching out to the Lions:

“Suh reached out to the Lions about playing here, but he reached out to like four or five other teams also.” Foster said on The Woodward Heavyweights podcast. “So, he made the initial offer about coming here.

“Suh has been in Detroit a lot over the last few months. He has investments here. He’s embracing this community more than he did when he was a player because when he was a player, he wanted to get the hell out of here.

“But now I think he sees a Lions team that is confident, that can win and that he could be a guy that could be a 20 to 25 snap per game defensive tackle in that rotation. So he does have an interest in coming here. But you know who slam the door shut, so far, Detroit Lions. They said no.”

The legend @terryfosterdet on Ndamukong Suh reaching out to the Detroit Lions about a potential reunion. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/WFGGCIBPFi — Spencer Raxter (@Spenmorax) December 10, 2023

Why it Matters

This decision by the Lions underscores a strategic move by the team, prioritizing their current culture and team environment over a reunion with the former No. 2 overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft. Head Coach Dan Campbell emphasized that Tyson Alualu was a better fit for the team at this moment, suggesting that Suh's reputation as a ‘me-first' player might have influenced their decision.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Ndamukong Suh expressed interest in returning to the Detroit Lions. The Lions declined, citing a potential mismatch with their team culture. Instead, the Lions added Tyson Alualu to their practice squad.

The Bottom Line – Choosing Harmony Over History

The Lions’ rejection of Ndamukong Suh‘s offer to return is a poignant reminder that in professional sports, the right team chemistry often trumps past achievements and reputations. This decision, while potentially surprising to fans hoping for a high-profile reunion, underscores the Lions' commitment to building a harmonious and cohesive team environment. It also reflects a nuanced approach to team management, where decisions are made not just on past glories or individual prowess, but on how well a player aligns with the current team culture and ethos.