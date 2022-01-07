in MSU, U of M

Report suggests Saturday’s Michigan vs. Michigan State game will be postponed

As the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on scheduling throughout the sports world, the Mitten State is no exception.

And now, according to a report, complications from the virus will cause the Saturday afternoon matchup on the hardwood between the in state rivals Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans to be postponed.

The No. 10 Spartans were scheduled to take on the unranked Wolverines Saturday afternoon at Ann Arbor’s Crisler Center, a 2:00 PM EST tipoff.

