Report suggests Saturday’s Michigan vs. Michigan State game will be postponed

As the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on scheduling throughout the sports world, the Mitten State is no exception.

And now, according to a report, complications from the virus will cause the Saturday afternoon matchup on the hardwood between the in state rivals Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans to be postponed.

Sources: Saturday's game between Michigan State and Michigan has been postponed due to issues related to COVID-19. — Titus & Tate (@titusandtate) January 8, 2022

The No. 10 Spartans were scheduled to take on the unranked Wolverines Saturday afternoon at Ann Arbor’s Crisler Center, a 2:00 PM EST tipoff.