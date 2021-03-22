Riley Greene hits hardest ball in Detroit Tigers Statcast era history

by

Some people just have it and Detroit Tigers prospect Riley Greene is one of those people.

Though Greene will need a bit more seasoning before we see him play in Comerica Park, he continues to show exactly why so many people cannot wait for him to break through.

Watch as Greene posts the hardest hit baseball in Tigers Statcast era history with a 115.8 mph laser against the Toronto Blue Jays.

