Riley Greene’s first MLB at-bat results in hit [Video]

Riley Greene found out on Friday that he was being called up by the Detroit Tigers and one day later, he made his Major League Baseball debut.

Well, it did not take too long for Greene to get the job done as he picked up a hit in the first at-bat of his career.

Watch as Greene picks up a bloop single during his first MLB at-bat.

Congrats, Riley!

In his first MLB at-bat, No. 2 overall prospect @Greene21Riley records his first big league hit! pic.twitter.com/lROvcNz9iV — MLB (@MLB) June 18, 2022

Detroit Tigers dugout reacts to Riley Greene’s first hit

As you can imagine, the Tigers dugout was pretty happy for Greene.

The Tigers dugout reaction to Riley Greene's first big league hit was awesome ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ugq69a8rYM — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 18, 2022

