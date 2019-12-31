29.3 F
Detroit Red Wings News

Rumor: Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to fire Jeff Blashill

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

Note: This is a RUMOR which is floating around and we do not have concrete sources at this time. That being said, we do our best to keep you informed of as much as we can regarding Detroit sports and we figured this should be on your radar.

According to a post by NHL Trade Rumors, Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is going to fire head coach Jeff Blashill.

Embed from Getty Images

The rumor also suggests Yzerman will promote assistant coach Dan Bylsma to head coach.

From NHL Trade Rumors:

Once again, this is purely a rumor at this point but it is certainly something to keep an eye on as the Red Wings have been the worst team in hockey so far this season.

— Courtesy of NHL Trade Rumors — LINK

 

SourceReilly Edwards
ViaNHL Trade Rumors
