Rumor: Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to fire Jeff Blashill

Note: This is a RUMOR which is floating around and we do not have concrete sources at this time. That being said, we do our best to keep you informed of as much as we can regarding Detroit sports and we figured this should be on your radar.

According to a post by NHL Trade Rumors, Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is going to fire head coach Jeff Blashill.

The rumor also suggests Yzerman will promote assistant coach Dan Bylsma to head coach.

It is said that general manager, Steve Yzerman, is going to fire head coach, Jeff Blashill, within the coming days.Blashill is in his 5th season as the Red Wings’ bench boss and has failed to make the playoffs since the 2015-16 season. The onus is not solely on Blashill, but changes are required nonetheless.

Assistant coach, Dan Bylsma, is likely to be promoted as the interim head coach of the team. Bylsma coached the 2009 Pittsburgh Penguins to a Stanley Cup Championship against the Red Wings. These changes are not designed to drastically improve the team, but are instead intended to put and end to extensive and humiliating losing streaks. Expect the Red Wings to start the next decade with a new head coach.

Once again, this is purely a rumor at this point but it is certainly something to keep an eye on as the Red Wings have been the worst team in hockey so far this season.

