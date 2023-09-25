Sam LaPorta watching his first NFL TD with Jared Goff is perfection [Video]

Sam LaPorta watching his first NFL TD with Jared Goff is perfection

In a Week 3 victory against the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions rookie tight end Sam LaPorta showcased his exceptional talents. LaPorta's standout performance against the Falcons included eight receptions for 84 yards and a memorable 45-yard touchdown catch, marking his first NFL touchdown.

Why it Matters: Records Tumble

Beyond the thrilling victory, LaPorta's achievements transcend the game itself. He made history by becoming the first rookie tight end in NFL history to record five or more receptions in three consecutive games at the beginning of his career. This remarkable feat sets the stage for an exciting future for the young tight end.

LaPorta Watches His First TD With Jared Goff

Following the game, the Lions posted a video of LaPorta watching his first TD with the person who threw it, Jared Goff.

Bottom Line – A Bright NFL Journey Ahead

Sam LaPorta's performance in the Lions' Week 3 victory not only secured a critical win but also etched his name into the NFL record books. As he continues to make strides in his career, LaPorta's potential shines brightly, promising an exciting journey ahead. Lions fans and football enthusiasts alike can look forward to witnessing the continued rise of this promising rookie tight end.