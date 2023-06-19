Scott Harris comments on direction of Detroit Tigers

The Detroit Tigers are currently sitting at 30-40 on the season, which is slightly better than were at this point over the past few years, but there is still much left to be desired. On Monday, Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris spoke to the media and he spoke about the direction of the franchise.

Here is what Harris had to say on Monday in regards to the direction of the Tigers:

“There’s going to be plenty of time next month to look up, see the forest and determine our path forward,” Harris said. “We’re not really ready and we think it’s a little premature to commit to something right now.”

Bottom Line: The Tigers are still in the hunt

The Tigers may be 10 games under .500 on the season, but that does not mean they are out of the playoff picture. That's because the Tigers just so happen to be in the abysmal American League Central. In fact, as we speak, they are just five games behind the 36-36 Minnesota Twins for first place in the division. When you look at the advanced stats, there is no question about it that the Tigers are a bad team, but as long as they keep hanging around in the AL Central, they will give us a reason to at least pay attention.