Scott Harris explores additional acquisitions for Detroit Tigers roster

Detroit Tigers president Scott Harris explores additional acquisitions while also emphasizing the organization's homegrown talent.

The Detroit Tigers have made significant moves for the 2024 season by adding right-handed hitter Mark Canha and RHP starter Kenta Maeda to their roster. However, could further additions be imminent? President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris expressed openness to additional acquisitions while also emphasizing the team's commitment to fostering opportunities for young talent aiming to secure roster spots.

Scott Harris explores additional acquisitions but also doesn't want to block younger players in the system

While enhancing the Tigers during their rebuilding phase, integrating established talent proves advantageous. Yet, there's a balance to strike as it could potentially impede the development of the team's homegrown younger players.

“It’s really important for us to walk the line between adding to the team without blocking young players,” Harris said. “If you start to forecast plate appearances in 2024, it gets a little tight. That doesn’t mean we’re done, but it’s tight.”

“It has to be a priority for us to build a runway for young players,” Harris said. “You saw in 2023 what young players can do at this level and we have more coming.”

“That is a great thing for our organization,” Harris said. “I hope there are opportunities to be grabbed for those young players and I hope they come in very motivated to make those decisions for us.”

Another left-handed pitcher for the bullpen?

At present, Tarik Skubal stands as the sole left-handed arm in the starting rotation. However, Harris seems inclined to prioritize the addition of a LHP to fortify the bullpen

“My personal opinion is that right-left balance is a lot more important in the bullpen than the rotation,” Harris said. “It is nice to have, but it’s not a priority for us.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Tigers have made a few roster additions for the 2024 season. Team president Scott Harris remains open to further reinforcements but is cautious about impeding the development of the team's homegrown talent. Harris also stressed the importance of acquiring a left-handed pitcher (LHP) for the bullpen, indicating it's a priority he'll address.

Bottom Line: The Tigers are trending in the right direction

Yesterday, the Tigers announced a contract extension for manager A.J. Hinch, signaling their endorsement of the franchise's trajectory under his leadership and their desire for continuity.

Scott Harris inherited a challenging situation from the previous Tigers GM Al Avila, but has diligently worked to mend past issues and steer the franchise in a positive direction. We're looking forward to see what else he has in store this offseason.