Scott Harris responds to question about Detroit Tigers clubhouse without Miguel Cabrera

The departure of Miguel Cabrera from the Detroit Tigers marks the end of an era, but according to Scott Harris, the team's president of baseball operations, it also signals the beginning of a new, vibrant chapter. Speaking at the MLB Winter Meetings, Harris shared his perspective on the future dynamics of the Tigers’ clubhouse in the absence of Cabrera, a veteran star.

What did Scott Harris Say?

Harris acknowledged that while the team will undoubtedly be younger without Miggy, this shift could be turned into a significant advantage. Harris, who has considerable experience with various teams in his career, noted that younger teams often inject a unique energy and determination into the game.

“I’ve been around a lot of teams in my career. Sometimes the young teams are the most fun teams,” Harris said from baseball’s Winter Meetings at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center. “They bring energy. They bring determination. They get to the ballpark really early. They bring the best out of the veterans. I think you saw a little bit of that later [this past season].

“We’re going to be a young team next year, and I think these guys are going to bring a ton of energy, and they’re going to be really excited to be in the moment. Not that veterans aren’t, but there’s just a different brand of energy that comes with young players, and I think you’re going to see that in our clubhouse.”

The Bottom Line – A Promising Future Ahead

The Detroit Tigers stand at the cusp of an exciting new era. With Scott Harris at the helm, the team is ready to embrace the challenges and opportunities that come with a youthful roster. This shift in team dynamics, from veteran-led to youth-driven, does not merely signify a change in personnel but also heralds a transformation in the team's approach to the game. As the Tigers look ahead, the energy and determination of their young players are set to redefine the team's identity and performance, potentially laying the groundwork for a successful and dynamic future in baseball.