Seattle Mariners P Hector Santiago becomes first to be ejected for violating MLB’s foreign substance policy [VIDEO]

Pitcher Hector Santiago has traveled well across Major League Baseball since making his debut in 2011, including a short stint within the Detroit Tigers organization in 2020.

He’s now with the Seattle Mariners, and he’s officially the first victim of Major League Baseball’s new foreign substance policy. He was thrown from this afternoon’s game by home plate umpire Phil Cuzzi after a between-innings foreign substance inspection:

Mariners pitcher Hector Santiago is the first player to get ejected for a foreign-substance violation since MLB's crackdown. (via @NBCSWhiteSox)pic.twitter.com/E6E3eXzBZ5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 27, 2021

The League introduced the new policy that took effect on June 21, stating that any player caught with a foreign substance will automatically be suspended for ten days.