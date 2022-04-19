in Detroit Lions

Significant shift in odds may hint at who Detroit Lions will select at No. 2

The odds have shifted quickly

We are just over a week away from finding out who the Detroit Lions will select with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and everybody seems to have an opinion about which player should be picked.

Well, according to a report from Jaime Eisner, there has been a “significant shift” in the NFL betting market for the No. 2 pick in the last 24 hours.

According to Eisner, Kayvon Thibodeaux out of Oregon is not the betting favorite to be the No. 2 overall pick.

Nation, who do you think the Lions should select with the No. 2 overall pick?

NFL Draft Betting: The 2 Best Bets in the Top-5 Pick Market

There are a ton of ways to bet the NFL Draft at FanDuel Sportsbook this year, including specific players at specific picks, but there is also a top-five pick market.

It excludes Michigan Wolverines edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (who is -170 to be the first pick of the draft). Here are the odds for everyone else to go inside the top five of the 2022 NFL Draft.

2022 NFL DraftTop 5 Pick Odds FanDuelSportsbookOdds
Travon Walker -700
Ikem Ekwonu -250
Kayvon Thibodeaux -160
Evan Neal -140
Ahmad Gardner +100
Charles Cross +350
Jermaine Johnson +350
Malik Willis +400
Kyle Hamilton +400
Garrett Wilson +700
Drake London +700
Kenny Pickett +700
Jameson Williams +2000
Derek Stingley Jr. +2000
Jordan Davis +3000
Treylon Burks +3000
Chris Olave +5000
Devin Lloyd +5000

To read the rest, please click here.

