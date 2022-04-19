Significant shift in odds may hint at who Detroit Lions will select at No. 2

We are just over a week away from finding out who the Detroit Lions will select with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and everybody seems to have an opinion about which player should be picked.
Well, according to a report from Jaime Eisner, there has been a “significant shift” in the NFL betting market for the No. 2 pick in the last 24 hours.
According to Eisner, Kayvon Thibodeaux out of Oregon is not the betting favorite to be the No. 2 overall pick.
Nation, who do you think the Lions should select with the No. 2 overall pick?
A significant shift in the #NFLDraft betting market for the No. 2 pick in the last 24 hours:
Kayvon Thibodeaux is now the favorite at DK, FanDuel, and Caesars + trending toward being the favorite at PointsBet.
Malik Willis' odds have dipped to between 8/1 to 10/1.#OnePride
— Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) April 19, 2022
NFL Draft Betting: The 2 Best Bets in the Top-5 Pick Market
There are a ton of ways to bet the NFL Draft at FanDuel Sportsbook this year, including specific players at specific picks, but there is also a top-five pick market.
It excludes Michigan Wolverines edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson (who is -170 to be the first pick of the draft). Here are the odds for everyone else to go inside the top five of the 2022 NFL Draft.
|2022 NFL DraftTop 5 Pick Odds
|FanDuelSportsbookOdds
|Travon Walker
|-700
|Ikem Ekwonu
|-250
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|-160
|Evan Neal
|-140
|Ahmad Gardner
|+100
|Charles Cross
|+350
|Jermaine Johnson
|+350
|Malik Willis
|+400
|Kyle Hamilton
|+400
|Garrett Wilson
|+700
|Drake London
|+700
|Kenny Pickett
|+700
|Jameson Williams
|+2000
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|+2000
|Jordan Davis
|+3000
|Treylon Burks
|+3000
|Chris Olave
|+5000
|Devin Lloyd
|+5000
