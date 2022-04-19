Significant shift in odds may hint at who Detroit Lions will select at No. 2

We are just over a week away from finding out who the Detroit Lions will select with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and everybody seems to have an opinion about which player should be picked.

Well, according to a report from Jaime Eisner, there has been a “significant shift” in the NFL betting market for the No. 2 pick in the last 24 hours.

According to Eisner, Kayvon Thibodeaux out of Oregon is not the betting favorite to be the No. 2 overall pick.

Nation, who do you think the Lions should select with the No. 2 overall pick?

A significant shift in the #NFLDraft betting market for the No. 2 pick in the last 24 hours: Kayvon Thibodeaux is now the favorite at DK, FanDuel, and Caesars + trending toward being the favorite at PointsBet. Malik Willis' odds have dipped to between 8/1 to 10/1.#OnePride — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) April 19, 2022

