Son of former Dodgers star Steve Sax dies in plane crash

We have some unfortunate news to pass along this evening as the son of former Los Angeles Dodgers star Steve Sax died in a plane crash at the age of 33.

TMZ Sports is reporting that John J. Sax, who was a captain in the United States Marines, was one of five who died in a plane crash on Wednesday.

Sax and the other four Marines were killed when their aircraft crashed during a training exercise about 150 miles from San Diego.

Steve Sax confirmed the tragic news in a statement on Saturday.

From TMZ:

“It is with complete devastation that I announce that my precious son, Johnny was one of the five US Marines that perished on Wednesday, June 8, in the Osprey Military crash near San Diego,” Steve said to CBSLA-TV.

“For those of you that knew Johnny, you saw his huge smile, bright light, his love for his family, the Marines, the joy of flying airplanes and defending our country! He was my hero and the best man I know, there was no better person to defend our country.”

Major League Baseball released a statement on the passing of Steve’s son … saying, “Today we remember the lives of John Sax, the son of former All-Star Steve, and four fellow Marines of the Purple Fox family who perished in a tragic aircraft accident.”

“With gratitude for their service to our country, we send our deepest condolences to their families and friends.”Rest in Peace, Marines.

