Spencer Turnbull to start with Triple-A Toledo tonight

Detroit Tigers RHP Spencer Turnbull has been on the Injured List since May 7 and is slowly inching his way back into the rotation. And he'll be taking the next step in his recovery tonight as he makes a start for Triple-A Toledo.

Spencer Turnbull landed on the IL after being demoted

Prior to his injury, Turnbull didn't post the best numbers in 2023. His 7.26 ERA and 1-4 record were enough to earn him a demotion to Triple-A back in May. But the option was rescinded, keeping him on the Major League roster, due to his revelation of neck discomfort in his meeting with A.J. Hinch and Chris Fetter.

Turnbull will be getting the start tonight for Toledo

According to the latest medical report that was released on social media by the Tigers, Turnbull will be getting the start tonight for the Triple-A affiliate Toledo Mud Hens.

Meanwhile, the likes of Tyler Alexander and Matthew Boyd continue “rehab daily”, while Casey Mize will be throwing a bullpen session tomorrow.

Key Points

Spencer Turnbull has been on IL since May 7

His rehabilitation has been continuing

He'll be making a start for the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens tonight

Bottom Line

Key to the success of any winning ball club is a steady pitching rotation, and the Tigers still want Turnbull to be a part of the solution.

We're hoping that not only can he get healthy but quickly improve his performances on the mound so that he can have the kind of career that was envisioned by the team, especially after his no-hitter just over two years ago in the 2021 season.