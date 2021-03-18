Sports Carnage Podcast: NCAA Tournament Breakdown

Sharing is caring!

We’re here. What a journey it has been. 100 episodes of Sports Carnage. All the foul-mouthed, bizarre, homer, and hater takes through 99 episodes have been a catalyst for what Episode 100 is.

A bonanza, extravaganza, and brouhaha of epic proportions to give our audience a chance in their work and family bracket pools. We put five of the sharpest minds we could find together to put together a community bracket. Anticipation rivaled only by Chuck Norris in Dodgeball, once a team receives 3 “yes” votes they move on to the next round.

Was Michigan slighted? Was Michigan State propped up too much? What upsets should you be smashing and which should you avoid like the plague? We have ALL of those answers just below, for your listening pleasure on Podbean or Apple Podcasts.

PODBEAN:

APPLE PODCASTS:

<noscript><iframe style="width: 100%; max-width: 660px; overflow: hidden; background: transparent;" src="https://embed.podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sports-carnage-episode-100-march-madness-bracket-as/id1445325318?i=1000513483883" height="175" frameborder="0" sandbox="allow-forms allow-popups allow-same-origin allow-scripts allow-storage-access-by-user-activation allow-top-navigation-by-user-activation"></noscript>

You can also win prizes by entering our Sports Carnage Bracket Challenge on ESPN.

SPORTS CARNAGE BRACKET CHALLENGE