Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk destroys LeBron James with single quote

A couple of weeks ago or so, we passed along a little clip of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James telling his teammate Anthony Davis that he did not care much for the ending of Squid Game.

“I didn’t like the ending though.

“I know they start it off with a season two but, like, get on the f***ing flight and go see your daughter, bro. Like what are you doing?” 🚨🚨🚨spoiler alert🚨🚨🚨 LeBron and AD discuss their thoughts on Squid Game and I briefly lose my professionalism pic.twitter.com/HWP1tHi8oK — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) October 13, 2021

In case you have been living in a cave, Squid Game is already the most-watched show in Netflix history despite only being out for a little over a month.

Well, Hwang Dong-hyuk has caught wind of LeBron’s comments, and he has fired back at the NBA star.

“LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series.

“But I wouldn’t change my ending. That’s my ending. “If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending’.”

Player 6 has been eliminated!

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk responds to LeBron's criticism of the show's ending. 👀 pic.twitter.com/DOSxgFcrm8 — theScore (@theScore) October 26, 2021