St. Louis Cardinals pull off feat over twice as rare as perfect game [Video]

Anyone who attended (or watched) Saturday’s game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies will never forget what they saw happen in the top of the first inning.

In fact, what they saw happen in that first inning is something that is over twice as rare as a perfect game.

St. Louis Cardinals pull off feat over twice as rare as perfect game

On Saturday, the St. Louis Cardinals blasted back-to-back-to-back-to-back home runs against the Phillies as they jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead.

Here are the four home runs:

–Nolan Arenado: Statcast-projected 354-foot blast to put the Cardinals up 2-0.

–Nolan Gorman: Statcast-projected 392-foot homer to put the Cardinals up 3-0.

–Juan Yepez: Hits home run down the left-field line to put the Cardinals up 4-0.

–Dylan Carlson: 407-foot blast to put the Cardinals up 5-0.

Take a look at the video.

The Cardinals with 4 STRAIGHT homers in the 1st Inning. 🤯 (🎥:@MLB)pic.twitter.com/m5F17UCPbT — theScore (@theScore) July 2, 2022

In case you were wondering, this is just the 11th time in Major League Baseball that a team has hit four consecutive home runs in a game. In comparison, there have been 23 perfect games thrown in MLB history, which means hitting four consecutive home runs is more than twice as rare as tossing a perfect game.

Here is the list of times that a team has hit a home run in four consecutive at-bats (Via MLB.com)

White Sox, Aug. 16, 2020

Yoán Moncada, Yasmani Grandal, José Abreu and Eloy Jiménez homer in fifth inning vs. Cardinals. Watch >

Nationals, June 9, 2019

Howie Kendrick, Trea Turner, Adam Eaton and Anthony Rendon homer in eighth inning vs. Padres. Watch >

Nationals, July 27, 2017

Brian Goodwin, Wilmer Difo, Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman homer in fourth inning vs. Brewers. Watch >

D-backs, Aug. 11, 2010

Adam Laroche, Miguel Montero, Mark Reynolds and Stephen Drew homer in fourth inning vs. Brewers. Watch >

White Sox, Aug. 14, 2008

Jim Thome, Paul Konerko, Alexei Ramirez and Juan Uribe homer in sixth inning vs. Royals. Watch >

Red Sox, April 22, 2007

Manny Ramirez, J.D. Drew, Mike Lowell and Jason Varitek homer in third inning vs. Yankees. Watch >

Dodgers, Sept. 18, 2006

Jeff Kent, J.D. Drew, Russell Martin and Marlon Anderson homered in ninth inning vs. Padres. Watch >

Twins, May 2, 1964

Tony Oliva, Bob Allison, Jimmie Hall and Harmon Killebrew in 11th inning vs. Athletics.

Indians, July 31, 1963

Woodie Held, Pedro Ramos, Tito Francona and Larry Brown homered in 6th inning of Game 2 vs. Angels.

Braves, June 8, 1961

Eddie Mathews, Hank Aaron, Joe Adcock and Frank Thomas homered in 7th inning vs. Reds.

