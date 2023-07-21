Detroit Tigers OF Kerry Carpenter drawing ‘robust’ trade interest

According to MLB Network's Jon Morosi, there is significant trade interest surrounding Detroit Tigers‘ outfielder and designated hitter, Kerry Carpenter. However, despite the interest from other teams, the Tigers have no plans to part ways with him and are committed to keeping him on the roster for the long haul.

Carpenter has been solid for the Tigers, with a slash line of .264/.323/.506, and 11 home runs in 195 plate appearances this season. His outstanding play since his call-up in August of last year has caught the attention of rival teams, given his youth and potential. While many expect the Tigers to sell players, Carpenter is reportedly a player the team wants to hold on to. Additionally, Morosi's tweet hints at the Tigers' optimism about their ability to compete in the near future, which reflects positively on the team's overall outlook and potential for success.

Carpenter's trade stock is on the upswing, a true testament to the remarkable skills and undeniable impact he brings to the Detroit Tigers. Rival teams are reportedly hoping to add his talent to their ranks, but the Tigers aren't about to let him slip away. They're well aware of the immense value he holds for the franchise, and they're playing it smart by holding onto him through the upcoming trade deadline.