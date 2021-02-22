Steve Yzerman gives update on injured 1st round pick Lucas Raymond

Sharing is caring!

While things on the ice may not look very pleasant at the time being for the Detroit Red Wings, fans can rest their hat on the knowledge that their team is projected to enjoy a bright future.

However, one major part of the future suffered a setback that will keep him sidelined. Thankfully, not for very long.

Top 2020 Draft pick Lucas Raymond suffered a fractured elbow last week, and now we have a better idea regarding his recovery time window.

While speaking on a Detroit Economic Club virtual event, GM Steve Yzerman revealed that Raymond will be undergoing surgery to correct the issue, and will miss approximately the next eight weeks:

Yzerman said on Economic Club virtual event that Lucas Raymond will have surgery on arm/elbow that will keep Raymond out for about 8 weeks. But no long term concern #RedWings — Ted Kulfan (@tkulfan) February 22, 2021

He went on to say that 2019 1st round pick Moritz Seider has returned from a shoulder injury:

#RedWings Steve Yzerman, speaking on a Detroit Economic Club virtual event, said 2020 top pick Lucas Raymond expected to have procedure on arm/elbow that will idle him 8 weeks, not a concern long-term. Moritz Seider (bruised shoulder) has returned, having 'great year' in Sweden. — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) February 22, 2021

Raymond was selected with the overall 4th pick this past October, and is currently playing for Frölunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League. Prior to his injury, he’d tallied six goals with 12 assists in 34 games.