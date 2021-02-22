Steve Yzerman gives update on injured 1st round pick Lucas Raymond

by

Sharing is caring!

While things on the ice may not look very pleasant at the time being for the Detroit Red Wings, fans can rest their hat on the knowledge that their team is projected to enjoy a bright future.

However, one major part of the future suffered a setback that will keep him sidelined. Thankfully, not for very long.

Top 2020 Draft pick Lucas Raymond suffered a fractured elbow last week, and now we have a better idea regarding his recovery time window.

While speaking on a Detroit Economic Club virtual event, GM Steve Yzerman revealed that Raymond will be undergoing surgery to correct the issue, and will miss approximately the next eight weeks:

He went on to say that 2019 1st round pick Moritz Seider has returned from a shoulder injury:

Raymond was selected with the overall 4th pick this past October, and is currently playing for Frölunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League. Prior to his injury, he’d tallied six goals with 12 assists in 34 games.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.