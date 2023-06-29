Steve Yzerman says what Red Wings fans DO NOT want to hear following No. 9 pick

Just moments ago, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman walked up to the podium and selected C Nate Danielson as the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Minutes after the pick, Yzerman spoke to ESPN and he made a comment that many Red Wings fans are not going to be too happy about.

Steve Yzerman says what Red Wings fans DO NOT want to hear

Following the pick, Yzerman told reporters that the Red Wings are still in a rebuilding phase.

“We’re still in a rebuilding phase, we’re still in a collecting assets through the draft… we’re still there….we’re not at a point where we feel like, hey we can really start to go for it so to speak,” Yzerman said. “We’re progressing and I hope to be there sooner than later.”

Bottom Line: Now What?

Leading up to the NHL Draft, many said that now was the time for Yzerman to make a big move the Red Wings closer to contending for a playoff spot, but apparently he disagrees with that thought. He made it pretty clear that the Wings are not yet in a position to where they can make a big move and “go for it”, which is NOT what many fans wanted to hear.