Sweet 16: No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 2 Villanova game time announced

Following their impressive win over No. 3 Tennessee, the No. 11 Michigan Wolverines will now take on No. 2 Villanova in the Sweet 16.

Just moments ago, the game time was revealed for Michigan’s Sweet 16 matchup vs. Villanova and as you can see below, the game will begin at 7:15 p.m. EST and can be seen on TBS.

Nation, do you think the Wolverines will take down the Wildcats to march on to the Elite 8?

