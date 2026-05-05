Surgeon Offers Injury Timeline for Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal

The Detroit Tigers are bracing for life without Tarik Skubal, but there may be a light at the end of the tunnel.

While the organization has avoided putting a timetable on his return, an experienced orthopaedic surgeon believes the Tigers ace could be back on the mound before the end of August if everything goes smoothly. That potential window gives Detroit at least some hope as it navigates a critical stretch without its top pitcher.

The latest Tarik Skubal injury update centers on the type of procedure he is set to undergo.

Skubal will have surgery to remove loose bodies from his left elbow, a minimally invasive procedure that typically involves clearing out small fragments of cartilage and bone. According to Dr. Kevin Farmer, , the outlook for recovery in the short term is encouraging.

“It’s probably one of the better ones (surgeries) to have in the shorter term … take out the pieces, do a little cleanup,” Farmer said. “Short-term, you can bounce back relatively quickly.”

Farmer noted that the procedure itself is relatively quick, often lasting less than an hour, which adds to the optimism surrounding Skubal’s recovery.

Rehab Timeline Could Stretch Into Late Summer

Even with a relatively straightforward procedure, the recovery process will take time.

Farmer outlined a typical progression that begins with six to eight weeks of physical therapy to reduce swelling and restore range of motion. That phase is usually followed by another six to eight weeks of throwing and strength buildup before a pitcher is ready to return to game action.

“Everybody’s different, obviously,” Farmer said.

Under the most optimistic scenario, that timeline could place Skubal back in Detroit’s rotation by early August. A more conservative path could push his return closer to late August or early September.

Long Term Questions Still Linger

While the short term outlook appears manageable, Farmer cautioned that the bigger concern lies beyond the immediate recovery.

“The longer-term issue is kind of the bigger question. … It’s a sign of some wear and tear.”

Loose bodies in the elbow are not uncommon for pitchers, and many are able to pitch without even realizing they have them. However, when symptoms appear, they can become difficult to ignore.

Farmer explained how these issues can develop over time.

“He’s probably had these and didn’t know he had these,” Farmer said.

He compared the sensation to something simple but persistent.

“It’s like having a pebble in your shoe,” Farmer said, describing how a small fragment can suddenly become uncomfortable once it shifts into the wrong spot.

What This Means for the Tigers

The Tarik Skubal injury update leaves Detroit with both uncertainty and cautious optimism.

If the timeline holds, the Tigers could regain their ace in time for a late season push. The bigger question is where the team will stand in the standings when that moment arrives.

For now, the focus shifts to recovery and patience. The Tigers will need to hold their ground without their most dominant arm, while hoping that when Skubal returns, he can once again anchor the rotation down the stretch.