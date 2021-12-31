The Athletic reports great news regarding Michigan S Daxton Hill

UPDATE:

According to a report from Nicole Auerbach, Michigan safety Daxton Hill is not only in Miami but he was in the Wolverines’ team meetings on Thursday night.

Dax Hill was in Michigan team meetings tonight, source says. https://t.co/D64NfwulgK — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 31, 2021

PREVIOUS REPORTS:

According to a report from the Detroit News, Michigan safety Daxton Hill has arrived in Florida and has joined his Wolverines teammates.

From Detroit News:

“A source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Detroit News that Hill traveled from Ann Arbor on Thursday afternoon and has joined the team.”

Earlier this afternoon, Jim Harbaugh said Hill is a “game time decision.”

UPDATE:

Jim Harbaugh just commented on the Daxton Hill rumors that have been floating around.

Harbaugh said Hill’s “status is questionable” and that he is “working through something.”

Jim Harbaugh says Daxton Hill's "status is questionable." Said the safety is "working through something," and that Michigan will know his status more today. — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) December 30, 2021

PAST UPDATES:

Note: These are rumors we have found floating around on social media, they have not been confirmed to us by the Michigan football program. That being said, we like to keep you informed of as much as we can and this is certainly on our radar.

UPDATE:

The latest on the Daxton Hill COVID-19 rumor suggests that there is no confirmation that he tested positive for the virus and that he will make the trip down to Florida later in the week with the hopes of playing against Georgia.

Another interesting note is that Hill’s brother, Justice Hill, who plays for the Baltimore Ravens, was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this past Saturday. IF Daxton was a close contact with his brother (no confirmation if they were together), Jim Harbaugh may have held him back as a precautionary measure but that is pure speculation at this point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Sports Coverage(5.0k) (@michigan_sports_coverage)

FROM TUESDAY:

According to a rumor floating around Twitter, Michigan is in jeopardy of being without one of their best players on Friday against Georgia.

The rumor is that S Daxton Hill did not travel with the Wolverines to Florida after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Stay tuned.

This sucks. With just days until Michigan and Georgia kickoff the semi-finals in Miami, word is spreading that star Michigan safety Daxton Hill did not make the trip due to a positive Covid test. – https://t.co/PfuDzH2abh — MichiganBreaking (@MichiganBreakin) December 28, 2021