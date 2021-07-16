The Athletic writer suggests 3 players the Red Wings could trade for in coming days

Sharing is caring!

The 2021 NHL Draft is coming quick and you can bet Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman is already working the phones to see if there are any trades he could make to acquire additional picks.

According to Arthur Staple of The Athletic, we should keep an eye on the Red Wings as the draft approaches, especially when it comes to a potential trade with the New York Islanders.

Staple suggests that Yzerman could be willing to take on the contract of Leo Komarov, Thomas Hickey, or Andrew Ladd if a 2nd Round pick is added as a sweetener.

Keep an eye on the Wings

Of the teams that might be able to take on assets and contracts that would ease Lamoriello’s cap crunch, Detroit stands out. Steve Yzerman set the market a bit last offseason when he took a second-round pick and Marc Staal from the Rangers; Staal had one year left at a $5.7 million cap hit ($3.2 million actual salary).

The Islanders, of course, have at least three players taking up cap space. Two, Leo Komarov ($3 million cap hit, $2 million salary) and Thomas Hickey ($2.5 million cap hit and salary), have one year left. The other is Andrew Ladd, who has two seasons at a $5.5 million AAV but is only owed $5 million cash. Lamoriello has an extra 2022 second-round pick from the Devon Toews trade and, if he’s feeling desperate, his own 2022 first and second.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Wings and Isles connect at some point over the coming days or weeks on a cap space deal. A few other teams will be calling Yzerman to be sure.

Nation, do you think Yzerman should pull the trigger on a deal like this?