The Big Ten releases statement regarding Juwan Howard altercation

The Big Ten has released a brief statement on the Juwan Howard altercation that occurred Sunday afternoon.
The Big Ten Conference is aware of a physical altercation involving Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howard at the conclusion of the Michigan Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball game. The conference is in contact with both member institutions and is currently assessing the incident. The conference will provide more information and will take swift and appropriate disciplinary action when it completes its review.
The Big Ten Conference’s statement on the incident following today’s Michigan/Wisconsin mens basketball game. https://t.co/xXkNOHeOnq
— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) February 20, 2022
If you are late to the party – Check out the video of Michigan HC Juwan Howard swinging at Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft’s face and check out what fans across Twitter had to say about it.
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings