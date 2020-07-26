41.2 F
Tigers OF JaCoby Jones messes with Ron Gardenhire after game-winning home run

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale
Aug 31, 2016; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Tigers center fielder JaCoby Jones (40) hits a double in the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park. Detroit won 3-2. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

JaCoby Jones‘ first home run of the 2020 season is one that he will not soon forget as it lifted the Detroit Tigers to a 6-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

The home run came in the top of the ninth inning with the Tigers and Reds knotted at four. Jones walked up to the plate with no outs and a runner standing on first base. When Jones looked to third base, he was given the bunt sign so that is what he attempted to do. But instead of laying down a bunt and advancing the runner into scoring position, Jones whiffed twice. This, of course, meant he would have to swing away.

And that is exactly what he did.

Reds closer Raisel Iglesias threw a 96-mph fastball and Jones hit an absolute laser over the centerfield wall to give the Tigers a 6-4 lead.

After rounding the bases, Jones went back to the dugout and had a little bit of fun with Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire.

“I got back to the dugout and I told Gardy, ‘Screw the bunt, this is Cincinnati, you’ve gotta let me hit,'” Jones said.

Though Jones was in a joking mood after the home run, he was also frustrated that he did not do the original task he was assigned.

“Just frustrated with myself because I didn’t get the bunt down,” he said. “Then he hung a breaking back and I fouled it off. I figured he was going to come back with a fastball and I put a good swing on it.”

The (first place) Tigers’ next game will be on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. ET in Cincinnati against the Reds.

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

