Tigers OF Riley Greene has made the most of young MLB career

The debut that Detroit Tigers fans had been waiting to see took place earlier this month, as highly touted outfield prospect Riley Greene donned the Old English D for the first time in Major League Baseball action. And so far in his young professional career, he’s looked like he belongs playing alongside the world’s top players.

And needless to say, he’s enjoyed his time with the Tigers.

“Being up here is awesome,” Greene said. “I haven’t really learned much, just trying to find a routine and sticking to it. With my outfield stuff, I’m doing some early work every day to get the glove moving.”

He’s hit .290 with three RBIs, eight walks, and six strikeouts, along with seven of his hits being singles.

Embed from Getty Images

And during his debut, he became the first MLB player to reach base four times since Baltimore’s Cedric Mullins in 2018, and the first Tigers player to do so since Scott Livingstone in 1991.

“The most impressive thing to me is his ability to stay in at-bats,” teammate Robbie Grossman said. “It just shows you what kind of hitter he is, and how mature of a hitter he is. Guys come up when they’re 26 and struggle.

Riley Greene has enjoyed his time with the Tigers

“It’s not even about results at this point. Results would be nice. But the quality of an at-bat every time has been outstanding. That’s why he’s hitting at the top of the lineup. It’s very impressive to see for someone that young.”

Greene has also made more than a few highlight-reel catches in center field that have caught the attention of baseball fans everywhere.

“I’m not the fastest guy out there,” Greene said. “I’m quick, but I’m not fast, fast. I feel like getting the best jump I can get and getting the best route to the ball I can get is big for me, because I’m not going to kill them with speed out there.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

