It has been an extremely rough season for Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers but, on Saturday, what happened so far this season was forgotten as the Tigers trounced the Texas Rangers by a score of 14-7 at Comerica Park.

Torkelson, who was reunited with his best friend (and top Tigers prospect) Riley Greene on Saturday, had a good game as he went 2-for-5 with a double a single, and two runs.

Greene, who went 2-for-3 with two walks in his Major League Baseball debut, was called up from the Toledo Mud Hens for Saturday’s game against the Rangers.

Tigers rookie Spencer Torkelson ‘not satisfied’ with just one win

Following the exciting win, Spencer Torkelson spoke to the media and he made it clear that the Tigers are not satisfied with just one win.

“We needed that,” Torkelson said. “It’s definitely something to build off of. We’ve been grinding and we’ve kind of gone through it a little bit. It was nice to see hits fall and runs on the board. But this is only the beginning. We’re not satisfied with just the one win.

“We can celebrate this one for an hour or so and move on to tomorrow.”

Torkelson also explained why he is currently growing a mustache, despite his father wanting him to look clean-cut.

“I rake with a mustache,” he said, laughing. “I don’t think it’s the best look, but the boys needed something and I’ll do anything. I don’t care. I’ll do anything for a win and some hits.”

Up next for Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers is the series finale on Father’s Day afternoon against the Texas Rangers.

