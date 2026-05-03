Dillon Dingler Delivers as Tigers Pitching Staff Controls Rangers

Dingler’s swing set the tone

The Detroit Tigers needed a cleaner night after Friday’s frustrating loss, and Dillon Dingler gave them the early punch they were looking for.

Dingler unloaded on a pitch from Kumar Rocker and sent it 443 feet to left field, giving Detroit the kind of early jolt that changed the feel of the game. It was the biggest swing of the night and enough to earn him player of the game honors.

Keider Montero looked comfortable again

Keider Montero gave the Tigers exactly what they needed. He was efficient, threw strikes, worked with a lead, and avoided letting the game drift into trouble.

He did have traffic, but he handled it, including a big double play that helped keep Texas from grabbing momentum. At this point, Montero looks comfortable in Detroit’s rotation, regardless of who eventually returns from injury.

Drew Anderson gave the bullpen a lift

Drew Anderson’s outing may end up being one of the more important developments from this game.

With Detroit coming off a night where the bullpen had to work, and with a bullpen game looming Sunday, Anderson giving the Tigers multiple scoreless frames mattered. The Tigers used only two arms, which is a major plus considering the current state of the pitching staff.

With injuries and inconsistency still hanging over the bullpen, the Tigers need scoreless innings however they can get them. Anderson gave them that.

The Tigers played clean baseball

Detroit was at its best because it played a cleaner brand of baseball. The Tigers defended well, ran the bases aggressively, stole four bags, hit for power early, and let the pitching staff do the rest.

They did leave runners on base, and Gleyber Torres leaving the game after being thrown out at home on a rough send by Joey Cora was a concern. But the Tigers did enough early, then protected it with pitching.

After another start-and-stop stretch, Detroit now has a chance to win the series Sunday.