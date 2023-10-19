Tigers’ Zach McKinstry Earns Gold Glove Nomination Despite Offensive Struggles

Tigers' Zach McKinstry's Stellar Defensive Season Earns Him Gold Glove Nomination in 2023

Zach McKinstry may not have been a powerhouse at the plate for the Detroit Tigers this season, but he's been nothing short of spectacular on defense. The utilityman has been named a Gold Glove finalist in the American League, a first in his career. Winners will be announced on ESPN’s Baseball Tonight on November 5.

Metrics That Matter: Zach McKinstry's Defensive Stats

Via Baseball Savant

According to Baseball Savant, McKinstry had an outs above average (OAA) of 4 this season, placing him in the 85th percentile. His arm strength was even more impressive, ranking in the 96th percentile.

Versatility Across the Diamond

He had 3 defensive runs saved (DRS) this season across several different positions. His worst position was shortstop, where he had a DRS of -3. However, he excelled in right field, boasting 2 DRS.

The Competition: Dubon and Walls

McKinstry faces stiff competition from Mauricio Dubon of the Astros and Taylor Walls of the Rays. Dubon had 5 DRS and 3 OAA, primarily at second base, while Walls had 10 DRS but a negative OAA of -6. Interestingly, Walls is the only finalist who hasn't played in the outfield this season.

The Playoff Factor: A Potential Roadblock for McKinstry

When it comes to the metrics, the race for the Gold Glove appears to be neck-and-neck. However, McKinstry faces an uphill battle as both of his competitors were part of playoff teams. Historically, team performance has been a significant factor in Gold Glove voting.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Zach McKinstry earns Gold Glove nomination as a utilityman for the Detroit Tigers. He faces stiff competition from Mauricio Dubon and Taylor Walls. Team performance in the playoffs could be a deciding factor in the voting.

The Bottom Line

Regardless of the outcome, McKinstry's nomination is a testament to his defensive skills and a point of pride for the Tigers. Even if he doesn't take home the award, his recognition is a win in itself.

For more updates on the Detroit Tigers and their journey through the 2023 season, check out our latest articles.