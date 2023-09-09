Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Tim Stutzle does not mince words in message for Red Wings F Alex DeBrincat

In a recent interview with Sportsnet, Ottawa Senators up-and-comer Tim Stutzle made headlines with his candid remarks regarding former teammate, and new Detroit Red Wings forward, Alex DeBrincat. Stutzle's unwavering confidence in the Senators' future, despite a string of playoff misses, is a testament to the team's commitment to their long-term vision.

Tim Stutzle's Message: No Room for Reluctance

Tim Stutzle did not mince words when discussing Alex DeBrincat's move to the Detroit Red Wings after just one season in Ottawa. He made it clear that he wouldn't force DeBrincat to stay if he didn't want to be part of the Senators' journey.

“If he doesn’t want to be there, I don’t want to make him have to be there,” Stutzle said.

“You know, like, that’s fine to us. I think the whole group, we’ve been saying it, we want him to stay. We want him to be part of this group and he’s a great guy, great player.”

“If you don't want to be there, then good luck on your way out.”

Stutzle's sentiments echo the team's collective desire to retain DeBrincat's talent while acknowledging that commitment should be mutual.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Tim Stutzle, the rising star of the Ottawa Senators, expresses confidence in the team's future despite recent playoff misses.
  2. He discusses Alex DeBrincat's departure to the Detroit Red Wings and emphasizes that players should be committed to the Senators' journey.
  3. The Senators have secured long-term contracts with key players, showcasing their commitment to building a competitive team in the years ahead. Tim Stutzle's candid comments reflect the team's unity and determination to prioritize loyalty and shared goals in their pursuit of success.

Bottom Line – Just Being Honest

Tim Stutzle's message serves as a reminder that success in the NHL is not only about skill and strategy but also about the shared commitment and camaraderie among players. As the Senators continue their journey, they do so with a clear understanding that loyalty and mutual dedication are paramount.

