Tom Brady on a quest to find world’s biggest Michigan Football fan

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback in NFL history, but before his time with the New England Patriots and later the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he got his career started in the college ranks with the University of Michigan. And now, he's on a quest to find the biggest Michigan Wolverines fan.

Tom Brady is not only an NFL legend, but a Michigan Wolverines legend

Brady played four years in Ann Arbor, going 40-9 and seeing his name go into the team record books several times. Right now, he's currently tied for 3rd in Michigan history in passing touchdowns in a game, 4th in Michigan history in career 200-yard passing games, and 5th in Michigan history in average passing yards per game in a career.

Brady is on a quest for the world's biggest Michigan Wolverines fan

Brady announced on his social media channel that he's partnered with Autograph and MGOBlog to find the world's biggest Michigan Wolverine fan, the group he calls ‘the best fans in sports'.

“The University of Michigan, my alma mater, holds a very special place in my heart. Without a doubt, it shaped the football player I became and the man I am today,” Brady said in a video. “Around this time every year, I get really excited about the upcoming season, I see all the maize and blue supporters fill up the Big House 112,000 strong every Saturday in Ann Arbor.

“They’re the best fans in sports, in my humble opinion, so this got me thinking: Of the millions of Wolverines supporters around the globe, we’ve got tens of millions, who is the biggest fan? I’m up there, but I think there’s a lot of you guys who are up there that beat me and you’ve got a chance to prove it. Prove your Michigan football fandom and see where you stack up against everyone else.”

The countdown to Wolverine football season is on, and I want to know – who's the biggest fan? @Autograph has teamed up with our new friends at MGOBlog to find out. So jump in, put your fandom to the test, and GO BLUE. #AGpartner pic.twitter.com/P7RtvmZIHS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 7, 2023

If You're the Ultimate Fan, This Is Your Moment

For admirers of the Maize and Blue, Brady's continued connection to the University of Michigan holds a special place in their hearts. His contributions on and off the field have left an indelible mark on the Michigan Wolverines community. Now, as Brady initiates the search for the ultimate Wolverines fan, an invitation is extended to all those who believe they possess an unparalleled passion for the team.

If you consider yourself the world's biggest Wolverines fan, this is the chance you've been waiting for. Respond to Brady's call and demonstrate your unyielding devotion to Michigan football. It's time to prove your fandom and showcase your love for the Wolverines. Will you rise to the occasion and claim the title of the biggest Michigan Wolverines fan?

As fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming season, this opportunity to demonstrate unparalleled dedication serves as a testament to the lasting legacy of Brady and the deep connection between athletes and their supporters.

So, if you're a die-hard Michigan Wolverines fan who believes you have what it takes to claim the title, don't miss out on this chance to prove your unwavering devotion. Answer Tom Brady's call, showcase your passion, and let the world know that you are the biggest Michigan Wolverines fan.