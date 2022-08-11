Tom Brady takes leave of absence from Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady is taking a leave of absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, Brady is taking a leave of absence and will be away from the team to deal with a personal matter until after their Aug. 20 preseason game vs. the Tennesee Titans.

Bucs’ HC Todd Bowles told reporters that Tom Brady will be away from the team to deal with a personal matter until after Tampa’s Aug. 20 pressson game vs. the Titans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2022

The development was revealed by several NFL reporters, including NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who noted that the future Hall of Famer “is fine” and his absence was not related to football.

Buccaneers officials were “on board” with Brady’s extended nonattendance, Rapoport added.

However, Bowles declined to firmly commit to having Brady back in the fold for Tampa Bay’s Week 1 contest against the Dallas Cowboys, scheduled for Sept. 11 on Sunday Night Football. Brady’s absence was planned and had been discussed before camp started, Bowles added.

Tom Brady Gives Update On When He Will Retire From The NFL

During an interview with Ramin Setoodeh of Variety, Brady, who is about to turn 45, admitted he is “very close” to retirement but he could change his mind.

“I would say it’s year to year,” Brady told Ramin Setoodeh. “Could this be my last year? Absolutely. Could I change my mind? Absolutely. I’ve realized I don’t have five years left. I want to do it my way. I want to give it everything I got and see where I’m at. My body feels really good. I’ve had a lot of traumatic injuries over the years, but if things go really smoothly and we win, that’d be great.”

