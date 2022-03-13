in NFL

Tom Brady’s face is priceless when Cristiano Ronaldo asks ‘You’re finished, right?’ [Video]

According to Tom Brady, he is officially retired from the National Football League.

Also from Tom Brady, he has not completely closed the door on playing in 2022.

After Brady watched Cristiano Ronaldo score a hat trick for Manchester United, the two met down on the field for a quick chat.

During that chat, Ronaldo asked Brady, “You’re finished, right?”

Following the question, Brady had a priceless reaction as he didn’t appear to say no.

“That’s what I don’t know,” Brady appears to say back to Ronaldo

Check it out.

Nation, do you think Brady will play in the NFL in 2022?

