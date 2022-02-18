Top 5 Offensive players in Detroit Lions history

The Detroit Lions have had a long-running history of prolific offensive players. When the Lions do have a great offense, it is a very beautiful sight to see. Many who grace this list were not lucky enough to win a championship. However, that doesn’t take away from their individual accomplishments. Here are the top 5 Lions offensive players of all time.

#5-Herman Moore

Considered to be the best wide receiver the Lions have ever had, until a man who later comes on this list took that title from him, Herman Moore was the go-to wide receiver for the Lions in the 1990s. In his 12 year career, Moore caught 62 touchdowns and had over 9,000 receiving yards. Moore was also a 4-time Pro Bowler and a 3-time all-pro.

#4-Doak Walker

Although he only played five years for the Lions, Doak Walker made all five years count. The running back was rookie of the year in 1950, five-time Pro Bowler, five-time all-pro and a two-time NFL champion. Walker also led the NFL in scoring twice as a kicker. He was inducted into the Hall of fame in 1986, in a career full of accomplishments in such a short period of time.

Tie #3- Bobby Layne/Matthew Stafford

Bobby Layne is a legend for the Lions at quarterback, especially in the 1950s. Layne won 3 NFL championships with the Lions, along with being named to the Pro Bowl six times. He was also a five-time all-pro. Layne was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1967, becoming just another Lion from the ’50s to be inducted. The fact that Layne was at the helm for three championships gets him in the same conversation with Stafford.

Matthew Stafford, though a lightning rod around these parts, absolutely shattered every Detroit Lions passing record during his 12 seasons in the Motor City. Though Stafford never led the Lions to a playoff victory, he certainly did enough to make this list.

#2- Calvin Johnson

Yes, he deserves to be here. Calvin Johnson, aka “Megatron,” is the greatest receiver that the Lions have ever had. Johnson may very well have challenged Jerry Rice’s records had he not retired prematurely. Along with becoming the fastest to get 10,000 receiving yards, Johnson is also a six-time Pro Bowler and a three-time all-pro. It really is too bad he had to retire when he did.

No question here, whatsoever. Barry Sanders was one of the greatest running backs ever, and not just the greatest Lion ever. The Hall of Famer was rookie of the year in 1989, a 10-time all-pro, a 10 time Pro Bowl selection, NFL MVP in 1997, and holds numerous NFL and Lions records, among other accomplishments. Sanders retired just before he was going to break the all-time rushing yards record, which still to this day has left us scratching our heads. Nonetheless, Sanders is the greatest Lion ever and may stay at this position forever.